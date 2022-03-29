Investing for bequests

Many of you want to leave money for your children or grandchildren, which poses the question: how should this affect your investment strategy? The answer, I’m afraid, is: it depends.

Let’s start, though, with how it doesn’t affect it. If you are investing for your descendants you should not invest more in growth stocks. What matters is total long-term returns. And growth stocks do not necessarily offer more of these. In the last 30 years the FTSE 350 low yield index has returned 1.9 percentage points per year less than the high yield index. Growth stocks, then, have been no way to make your children (or yourself) better off.