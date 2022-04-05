Next Fifteen on a winning streak

Organic growth rebounds Earnout liability hits statutory profits

This time last year, organic growth at Next Fifteen Communications (NFC) had stalled, and a £10mn impairment charge had hit profits. However, its latest 12-month returns show that the data-driven marketing consultant is firing on all cylinders again.

Organic ‘net revenue’ – one of the group’s key metrics, which refers to sales minus direct costs – is up by 26 per cent, while total net revenue has increased by 36 per cent. Underlying profit figures are also strong: the group’s adjusted profit margin has widened by three percentage points to 22 per cent, while adjusted profit before tax has risen by almost two thirds to £79mn.