/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Next Fifteen on a winning streak

Digital communications specialist is growing revenue and margins
Next Fifteen on a winning streak
April 5, 2022
  • Organic growth rebounds
  • Earnout liability hits statutory profits

This time last year, organic growth at Next Fifteen Communications (NFC) had stalled, and a £10mn impairment charge had hit profits. However, its latest 12-month returns show that the data-driven marketing consultant is firing on all cylinders again. 

Organic ‘net revenue’ – one of the group’s key metrics, which refers to sales minus direct costs – is up by 26 per cent, while total net revenue has increased by 36 per cent. Underlying profit figures are also strong: the group’s adjusted profit margin has widened by three percentage points to 22 per cent, while adjusted profit before tax has risen by almost two thirds to £79mn. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data