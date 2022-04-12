Retail gloom engulfs Asos

Margins hit by higher freight and labour expenses

Online channel losing momentum as high street returns

Asos’s (ASC) 15 minutes in the spotlight may be ticking down, after higher freight and warehouse labour costs sent the fast-fashion house crashing to a £16mn loss in the six months to the end of February. The online clothing brand said it expected a “greater risk than normal” to its profitability in the second half of 2022, which is under pressure from a double whammy of rising costs and weaker consumer spending that is “yet to be felt”.

Meanwhile, Asos has suspended sales in Russia, a move that is expected to knock £14mn off adjusted profits for the year, and reduce expected sales growth by 2 per cent.