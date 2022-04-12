/
Retail gloom engulfs Asos

Suspending sales in Russia forecast to knock £14mn off the fashion retailer's full-year profit
April 12, 2022
  • Margins hit by higher freight and labour expenses
  • Online channel losing momentum as high street returns

Asos’s (ASC) 15 minutes in the spotlight may be ticking down, after higher freight and warehouse labour costs sent the fast-fashion house crashing to a £16mn loss in the six months to the end of February. The online clothing brand said it expected a “greater risk than normal” to its profitability in the second half of 2022, which is under pressure from a double whammy of rising costs and weaker consumer spending that is “yet to be felt”. 

Meanwhile, Asos has suspended sales in Russia, a move that is expected to knock £14mn off adjusted profits for the year, and reduce expected sales growth by 2 per cent.

