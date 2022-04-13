Polymetal payout in doubt after delay

Investors have recently piled into Russian gold miner Polymetal (POLY) on the hopes that its dividend would still be paid out. That is now in doubt after the company announced it would not vote on the 52¢ (40p) per share payout at this month’s AGM, in order to “sustain the stability and liquidity of the business”
Polymetal’s auditor resigned last week, and it has run into liquidity issues given the sanctions on the Russian financial system as well as very high interest rates on ruble-denominated borrowings.