Tesco guides for operating profit fall

Extending price-saving initiatives

£750mn buyback over the next 12 months

The market gave the thumbs-down to Tesco’s (TSCO) full-year figures for FY 2022. The initial markdown of the shares seems curious given a 35.8 per cent increase in adjusted operating profit for its core retail segment, alongside a 69.9 per cent increase in related cashflow. Investors are probably giving more weight to the outlook for the net margin over the near- to medium-term. Management is guiding for annual operating profits of £2.4-2.6bn, a potential shortfall of up to £400mn from this time around, with a wider spread than usual down to uncertainties over the severity and duration of the inflationary spell.