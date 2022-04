How big a problem are rising interest rates for equities? One piece of common-sense theory says: not much. Sadly, though, such common sense is wrong – perhaps more so in the US than UK.

This theory is that the equity premium (the difference between returns on equities and returns on safe assets such as cash or bonds) is independent of the level of risk-free rates. If this is the case, then higher yields on cash or bonds should mean higher expected returns on equities too.