Lok'n Store still going strong after self-storage boom

Profits surging post-Covid despite rising construction costs and increased competition for industrial land
April 26, 2022
  • "Sale-and-manage-back" deals generate cash
  • Company says market has untapped potential

Self-storage operators benefit from life’s big events: immigration, births, deaths, marriages, divorces and relocations all help keep things ticking over in the business of storing stuff. As such, it should come as no surprise that the last two years and everything they have brought with them have been a boon for Lok’n Store (LOK), which posted a healthy set of half-year results – with key comparators all up on its last interim results.

