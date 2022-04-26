Lok'n Store still going strong after self-storage boom

"Sale-and-manage-back" deals generate cash

Company says market has untapped potential

Self-storage operators benefit from life’s big events: immigration, births, deaths, marriages, divorces and relocations all help keep things ticking over in the business of storing stuff. As such, it should come as no surprise that the last two years and everything they have brought with them have been a boon for Lok’n Store (LOK), which posted a healthy set of half-year results – with key comparators all up on its last interim results.