Boohoo hit by cost storm

Profit margins shrink Customer base keeps growing

After an excellent lockdown, Boohoo (BOO) has fallen back to earth with a bump. The fast-fashion retailer has reported a 28 per cent fall in adjusted cash profit, and a 94 per cent drop in pre-tax profits, despite having more customers than ever.

Boohoo has been buffeted by a number of headwinds over the past year. Freight and logistics cost inflation reduced its Ebitda by around £60mn, while its marketing costs rose by £22mn, driven by weaker demand and the need to get new brands off the ground.