Today's Markets: Stocks, bonds slide, bitcoin ready to snap

European stock markets dipped in early trading Monday as the bearish sentiment affecting global markets continued to weigh. Shares in London and Frankfurt traded about three-quarters of one per cent lower in early trading, with FTSE threatening to breach the April low and DAX at its weakest since the middle of March. Putin has not declared a war on Ukraine to enable full mobilisation which is obviously a relief but the bear market is a while from turning.

Bond selloff continues: US 10yr yields have pushed up to 3.17 per cent, closing in on the 2018 peak at 3.25 per cent, whilst Germany’s 10yr bund yield rose to its highest since 2014. The yield on UK 10yr gilts rose to its highest since November 2015 at 2.044 per cent. Real yields also surging with 10yr TIPS to 0.317 per cent, pressing on gold which is down to $1,866 this morning. Typical kind of sell-all day at the moment as a result of broad deleveraging by investors. Fed’s Bostic and BoE’s Saunders talking later... and then expect some European Central Bank hawkishness later this week via Schabel to signal rate hikes are coming. And if you think the Fed might take their foot off the pedal then think again... Powell noted last week that “the markets think that our forward guidance is credible". Lower growth will be the cost of tackling inflation - increasingly this is the CB consensus.

Wall Street endured its worst run of weekly losses in more than a decade – six in a row. The Nasdaq fell 1.4 per cent on Friday and the S&P 500 was down 0.6 per cent. There was a bit of a rally into the close. Retail buyers remain very active... not a sign the bottom is in yet... though Thursday’s flush was the kind of price action that has plenty talking about indiscriminate capitulation. There has been a lot of selling but I don’t see this bear market over yet.

Stagflation is everywhere... but the US jobs report was good and wages were not that strong, which ought to comfort the Fed a bit. The report did nothing to seriously alter where the market thinks the Fed will go. Remember the real hit from Ukraine war to food prices and energy might not really impact until later this summer, so the peak may be further away than many think it will be.

Asian markets were softer overnight on some weak Chinese data and the broad failure last week to survive the Fed’s rate hike. China export growth slowed to 3.9 per cent in April from a year earlier, compared with the 14.7 per cent a year before. Lockdowns and the bottleneck at ports means this is probably going to worsen, too. Chinese PPI inflation data this week should be watched closely as a leading indicator for global consumer inflation.

Tesla (TSLA)... Adam Jonas at Morgan Stanley slashed gross margins & 2022 deliveries but maintained his $1300 price target... by upping forecasts for bits of the business that currently don’t exist, like Network Services and 3rd Party Battery. Ok sure, that seems legit... this is the guy who just downgraded Carvana (CVNA) (-79 per cent YTD) to equal weight, slashing the price target to $105 from $360 – only two months after saying the stock was the new Tesla (it is!) but that it offered “one of the strongest bull/bear skews of any stock under our coverage”. Reality is catching up with some but not quickly enough.

Not a nice look for US tech... Corporate earnings season on Wall Street continues with some of the more speculative names in the market. Peloton (PTON), Coinbase (COIN), Roblox (RBLX) and Beyond Meat (BYND) are just a few of the large cap companies updating the market. On Wednesday, media giants Liberty Global (LBTYA) and Walt Disney (DIS) report earnings. Coinbase we should note is a number 6 holding in the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). Having declined 9 per cent on Friday’s it’s off another 4 per cent in the pre-mkt today. Another crypto-dependent stock – Microstrategy (MSTR) – is down almost 5 per cent in the pre-mkt after declining over 6 per cent on Friday.

No let up for sterling as dollar strength continues

Bitcoin made fresh lows over the weekend and is close to breaching the January YTD low at about $33k. A break here calls for a $28k handle… bulls yet to capitulate. Correlation with risk assets has been obvious, particularly with the Nasdaq – ie tech/growth/bubble stocks. So, the weekend pricing gives us a clue as to what the Nasdaq might do – futures opened lower overnight and have held losses so far with little positive catalyst obvious.

Companies West End property deal on the cards Capital & Counties (CAPC) and Shaftesbury (SHB), two of the West End’s biggest landlords, are in talks about a potential merger. The companies confirmed that they were in discussions late on Saturday evening. Both companies’ share prices fell around 3 per cent this morning. The move comes following two years of speculation about a merger after CapCo bought Hong Kong investor Samuel Tak Lee’s 26.3 per cent stake Shatesbury for £436mn in June 2020. One analyst estimates that the new company would have a market capitalisation of over £3bn. Its portfolio would comprise 1.8mn square feet (sq ft) of retail and hospitality space as well as 1.1mn sq ft of office and residential space. Upon completion of the deal, chief executive of Shafesbury Brian Bickell will retire while executive directors Simon Quayle and Tom Welton, who have also been with the company for over 30 years, will also leave the business. ML Rightmove CEO to step down as housing market slows Online property search website Rightmove (RMV) is on the hunt for a new chief executive after announcing that Peter Brooks-Johnson will step down next February after 16 years at the helm. The news comes as the UK housing market shows signs of sluggishness.Shares in the company plunged a further 7 per cent this morning, one of the sharpest falls in the FTSE 350, with its stocks having plummeted 35 per cent so far this year.According to the latest government data, while house prices are up 11 per cent year-on-year, the number of transactions has dropped 36 per cent year-on-year.Brooks-Johnson said that Rightmove was “progressing well on its mission to make home moving easier” while chair Andrew Fisher said he was “confident we will attract a high-calibre successor”. ML Ideagen agrees £1bn private equity buyout Ideagen (IDEA) has agreed to a £1.1bn all-cash takeover by private equity investor HG, prompting a 46 per cent jump in its share price. The buyout values Ideagen at £3.50 per share, implying an enterprise value of £1.1bn - a 52 per cent premium over the software vendor’s closing share price on 11 April. Chair Richard Longdon said directors “unanimously intend to recommend the offer to shareholders” since the deal represents an opportunity for shareholders to “realise and crystallise” their investment at a “significant premium to the prevailing share price”. The takeover depends on gaining the approval of at least 75 per cent of shareholders. Multiple suitors including Astorg and Cinven have demonstrated interest in snapping up the regulatory software business in recent weeks, but Cinven dropped out of the race last week and no counter-bid from Astorg has yet been announced. This is the latest in a wave of private equity deal-hunting in London-listed companies, where share prices have been falling, with American private equity giant Clayton, Dubilier & Rice buying big-four supermarket Morrisons last year. MT Energean discovery boosts shares Israel-focused gas company Energean (ENOG) is trading up 5 per cent after announcing an offshore discovery well within the Olympus area. The company, which is nearing production at the Karish-Tanin development, said the Athena exploration well could quickly be tied to the Karish floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) ship. “This discovery and the broader de-risking of a number of prospects in the Olympus Area reaffirms the role of the East Mediterranean as a global gas exploration hotspot,” said Energean chief executive Mathios Rigas. The company’s shares are up 53 per cent since the beginning of the year off the back of its project coming online and high gas prices. We recently updated our buy call on the company in the lead up to first gas. AH

