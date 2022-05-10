/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Tough times at Numis

A collapse in market confidence sees quiet times for the broker as fund raisings dry up
Tough times at Numis
May 10, 2022
  • Numis experiences slow capital markets 
  • Earnings visibility unclear

The first half was an exceptionally trying time for Numis (NUM) and the specialist broker didn’t attempt to varnish the fact that it has endured several months of quiet market activity. Part of the problem is that year-on-year comparisons were always going to be difficult; early 2021 saw record levels of fundraisings as companies and investors exited the pandemic and caught up with unfinished business. Now, as a downturn in growth coincides with interest rate rises, Numis will have to live on its hump.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data