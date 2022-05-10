Tough times at Numis

Numis experiences slow capital markets

Earnings visibility unclear

The first half was an exceptionally trying time for Numis (NUM) and the specialist broker didn’t attempt to varnish the fact that it has endured several months of quiet market activity. Part of the problem is that year-on-year comparisons were always going to be difficult; early 2021 saw record levels of fundraisings as companies and investors exited the pandemic and caught up with unfinished business. Now, as a downturn in growth coincides with interest rate rises, Numis will have to live on its hump.