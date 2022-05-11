/
Marshalls shares fall as demand outlook weakens

The Construction Products Association has downgraded its growth forecast for the building materials sector
May 11, 2022
  • Domestic sales drop by 9 per cent in first four months
  • Installer capacity reduces as workers take more holidays

Block paving manufacturer Marshalls (MSLH) said sales to domestic customers dropped by 9 per cent in the first four months of the year to £52mn. Despite “strong” demand, a reduction in installer capacity as workers took more holidays than in 2021 when the UK remained in lockdown means order book periods have lengthened.

Overall sales grew by 5 per cent to £201mn as the company’s public sector and commercial arm reported a 12 per cent increase in revenue, underpinned by strong demand for new homes.

