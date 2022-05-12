BT battling through cost headwinds

Full-year dividend returns

Adjusted cash profit up slightly thanks to cost-cutting program

BT (BT.A) is battling admirably given all the forces conspiring against it. When the telecoms company set out on its mission to upgrade the UK’s Wi-Fi network through its Openreach program – Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Europe would not have been factored into its calculations. The results of these geopolitical events have been to drive up inflation and interest rates while diminishing UK consumers' spending power.

For a company that had £5.3bn of capital expenditure (capex) for the full year, inflating raw material and labour costs are not helpful. And the outlay was up 25 per cent from the prior year. Excluding spectrum, capex increased 14 per cent to £4.8bn. Management is expecting it to rise around 2 per cent next year, which seems optimistic given the continued inflationary pressures.