/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

A case for gilts

For some investors, gilts offer useful protection against a nasty risk.
A case for gilts
May 18, 2022
  • The fact that gilts have fallen while equities have done so shows that gilts aren't protection against many equity risks.
  • They do, however, protect us from the danger of recession – which means they are useful for some investors. 

What’s the point of bonds? Despite recent experience, there is an answer to this question.

The problem for gilt investors is not simply that they’ve lost money recently: the FTSE Actuaries conventional gilt index has lost almost 10 per cent this year. It is that these losses have coincided with falls in global equities. The hope that gilts would be a hedge against stock market losses has therefore been dashed.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data