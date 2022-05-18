A case for gilts

The fact that gilts have fallen while equities have done so shows that gilts aren't protection against many equity risks.

They do, however, protect us from the danger of recession – which means they are useful for some investors.

What’s the point of bonds? Despite recent experience, there is an answer to this question.

The problem for gilt investors is not simply that they’ve lost money recently: the FTSE Actuaries conventional gilt index has lost almost 10 per cent this year. It is that these losses have coincided with falls in global equities. The hope that gilts would be a hedge against stock market losses has therefore been dashed.