Price rises and reduced levels of discounting improved profit margins

Popularity in American market ballooning with 47 per cent sales growth

Burberry’s (BRBY) move upmarket is progressing faster than expected with profits ahead of expectations, despite Chinese sales slipping from fresh lockdowns. The trench coat maker’s adjusted operating profits grew by 38 per cent to £523mn at constant exchange rates in the year to 2 April, with margins also jumping by 210 basis points to 18.5 per cent.