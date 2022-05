Strategic brands grow sales by 10 per cent

Dividend reinstatement will be considered in 2023

Early signs of a recovery at N Brown (BWNG) helped to rehabilitate the fashion and homeware vendor’s shares, which jumped by 11 per cent after three years of persistent declines. The online retailer posted 12 per cent higher adjusted cash profits of £95mn in the year to the end of February, a welcome reprieve after going in the opposite direction for most of the pandemic.