Ninety One per cent certain of hard times

Asset flows hold up but outlook is uncertain

Costs look well under control

Fund managers have generally endured a terrible quarter as combination of inflation, rising interest rates, an imploding tech bubble and a major land war in Europe sent investors scurrying for safety. South African fund manager outfit Ninety One (N91) could not escape the carnage, either, and its shares were heavily marked down on results day as much as a consequence of market sentiment, as any particular performance on the part of the company. In the end, investors will withdraw liquidity when they need it, or when rising interests make cash more attractive and there is little that the industry can do about it.