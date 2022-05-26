/
Integrafin in the doldrums

A combination of poor market conditions and price cuts causes a big fall in profitability
May 26, 2022
  • Market conditions play havoc
  • Cost rises squeeze margins

Investment platform provider Integrafin (IHP) suffered a torrid half year as a combination of volatile market conditions and sagging investor confidence, along with forced price cuts to keep customers on board, led to a big fall in profitability, coupled with rising costs. There was a general sense that the company needs a pause to take stock of the situation. Investors reacted badly to the results, lopping 14 per cent from the share price in morning trading.

