Londonmetric swings from discount to premium

Landlord consciously diversifies rent sources

For a short period on the morning of its full-year results, Londonmetric's (LMP) shares were trading at a significant discount to net asset value (NAV). That all changed after investors had a chance to digest the strength of those results – with the consequent share price rebound pushing the company briefly back into premium to NAV territory before settling back into a marginal discount.