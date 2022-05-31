Lessons from the world’s oldest companies

There are few real winners in a recession, only the less glamorous survivors. Recessions are mass extinction events for companies, particularly young ones, with a total of 21,811 businesses in the UK going bust in 2008 after the great financial crisis hit. The Covid-19 pandemic later spurred the highest recorded number of businesses entering voluntary liquidation in the fourth quarter of 2021, when government support for business had expired.

This is partly why survival was described as “the ultimate performance measure” by former managing director of McKinsey, Ian Davis. The 'dinosaur' companies of the FTSE 100 – some of which have existed for more than three centuries – have won admirers over the years, including renowned investment company Lindsell Train, whose managers sift for companies with a long track record of high returns and “genuine staying power”. Lindsell Train Global Equity (IE00BJSPMJ28) fund has an average portfolio company age of 125 years, and includes golden oldies such as Diageo (DGE), Heineken (NL:HEIA), Pearson (PSON) and Brown-Forman (US:BF.B), each over 150 years old. “The one thing we value very highly is the ability to look back on the history of a company – to interrogate its heritage, and see that it’s already proven itself,” said James Bullock, who manages the fund alongside Michael Lindsell and Nick Train, on a recent webcast.

The long view also prevails at Fundsmith (GB00B41YBW71), where manager Terry Smith looks to invest in “the companies which have already won”, rather than tomorrow’s growth heroes.