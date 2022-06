Ergotron is the last of the Nortek units bought in 2016

Company's focus switches solely to turnaround of 2018 acquisition GKN

Melrose Industries (MRO) is selling its Ergotron business to US-based private equity firm The Sterling Group for $650mn (£520mn).

Ergotron is the last piece of the Nortek business that Melrose bought for an enterprise value of $2.8bn in 2016. It sold two other parts of the group, Nortek Air Management and Nortek Control, for $3.63bn and $285mn respectively, last year.