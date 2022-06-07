/
LXi posts strong results ahead of potential merger

LXi could merge with Secure Income, but has plenty going for it beyond that
June 7, 2022
  • Merger could close by July
  • LXi spent £558mn this year

It is rare when full-year results revealing threefold increase in pre-tax profits is not the main talking point for a company, but that is exactly the case with LXi Reit (LXI). It posted its best set of results since the pandemic and its best yearly dividend payout since it started trading, yet all shareholders will really want to know is whether or not this asset-agnostic long-income real estate investment trust (Reit) is going to merge with Secure Income Reit (SIR).

