Team Buffettology squares up to tougher times

Despite recent falls, CFP SDL UK Buffettology's managers are sticking to their growth investment style

They say their holdings have tended to hold up well amid inflation, rising interest rates and volatility

It doesn't take much time to find a statement imploring investors to “buy when the odds are in your favour” on Sanford DeLand Asset Management's website. This firm, which runs CFP SDL UK Buffettology Fund (GB00BF0LDZ31), also states that great investment opportunities arise “when excellent companies are surrounded by unusual circumstances that cause their share prices to be misappraised. Having identified a universe of truly outstanding companies, we must wait until their shares can be bought at a price on the stockmarket that is substantially less than their true economic worth.”

Investors who can take a long view and disagree that the fortunes of growth companies have turned for the worse may well spy such opportunities. Such 'bargains' are held by various Sanford DeLand-run funds. For example, CFP SDL UK Buffettology holds Liontrust Asset Management (LIO), Focusrite (TUNE) and Games Workshop (GAW) which were down 45, 41.8 and 21.4 per cent, respectively, over the six months to 30 May. This fund was down 18 per cent over the same period while the smaller CFP SDL Free Spirit Fund (GB00BYYQC271) was down 16.5 per cent.