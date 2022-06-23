Volex spends more to escape supply chain tangles

New five-year revenue and profit targets set

Lending capacity trebled to $300mn to fund acquisitions

Volex has managed to negotiate a path through the supply chain tangles that have ensnared many manufacturers but has had to spend more to do it.

The amount of cash the cable maker generated from operations fell by 52 per cent to $18.5mn (£15.1mn) as it more than doubled inventory spend to $28.1mn “to meet customer requirements in the face of extended lead times and supply chain shortages”, it said.