Polar Capital hunkers down

The Great Value Rotation hits the fund manager as technology shares prove to be as popular as flared trousers
June 27, 2022
  • Investors are pricing in interest rates risks for tech shares
  • Legal issues beckon over closed funds

Shares for environmental, social, and corporate (ESG) and technology-focused fund manager Polar Capital (PLR) had suffered severe attrition prior to these results as the fund manager’s weighting towards technology proved to be a negative. Instead, value-based strategies that encompassed decidedly un-environmentally friendly industries such as mining, oil & gas and defence found favour with investors looking for high yields at low prices. That trend was characterised by a net fund outflow of £1.3bn, although down slightly from a grimmer £1.8bn in 2021, as investors headed for the tech shares exit in earnest. However, under the circumstances, Polar Capital’s performance was reasonable and, despite one-off costs chopping down profits, the dividend was raised by 15 per cent.

