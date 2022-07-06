Today's Markets: Stocks bounce sharply, dollar holds gains

Sentiment switch sees much of yesterday's gains recovered

Oil steadying around $100

Gold sells off

Rock bottom: Boris Johnson limps on but is one lame duck after Sunak and Javid resigned last night. He will fight on until forced out. The 1922 Committee will change the rules and backbenchers will oust him. Political risks do not seem to have a major impact on UK assets – far too many bigger things on our minds right now – inflation, the economy slowing down, strikes... chances are we see some tax cuts soon. Zahawi is the new chancellor... what are his economic policies? Could be the shortest-serving Chancellor in history?

European stock markets are staging a recovery this morning after a steep plunge Tuesday. This has the look of a dead kitty bounce in Europe – it is a reaction to yesterday’s sharp decline, it does not indicate capitulation, only resetting at a lower level after a very volatile session. US stocks staged a big turnaround to end the day in the green, the S&P 500 closing up 0.16 per cent, some 90pts above the lows of the day. But moving from a month-low to a month-high in the session is not a ‘bullish close’ as some might say.