Inflation: great expectations

Inflation expectations are rising, with high levels anticipated for years to come

This matters: inflation expectations often come true

Inflation expectations are the rate at which people expect prices to rise in the future – and they matter. This is because inflation is partly influenced by what we expect it to be. If firms anticipate inflation of 5 per cent over the coming year, they will plan to raise their prices by 5 per cent (or more). Workers and trade unions will demand a similarly-sized pay rise, wanting their wages to keep up with higher prices. Suddenly, wages and prices are 5 per cent higher and – like a self-fulfilling prophecy – inflation rises too. Research from the Brookings Institute finds that, all other things being equal, if inflation expectations rise by 1 per cent, actual inflation will tend to rise by 1 per cent too.

For a long time, inflation expectations in the UK were firmly ‘anchored’. This meant that businesses and consumers had a clear idea of what they expected inflation to be, and were happy to ignore any short-term price spikes. This anchoring was due in part to a prolonged period of stable inflation. As my chart shows, inflation rarely exceeded 4 per cent between 1998 and 2021, remaining at low levels for much of the period. Consumers had no reason to expect runaway prices, and their well anchored inflation expectations reflected this.