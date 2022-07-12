North Sea buyout standoff between Serica and Kistos

- Serica Energy and Kistos are trying to take each other over
- Kistos has gone public in order to pitch to Serica shareholders
Two North Sea oil and gas companies are trading takeover offers. Kistos (KIST), a new company that only listed last year, revealed on 12 July that it had offered the Serica Energy (SQZ) board 246p a share in cash and 0.2932 new Kistos shares, a premium of 25 per cent on the previous day's closing price of 305p. Serica’s offer for Kistos – made on 1 July – was a combined cash and share deal worth 483p a share, a 4 per cent premium on the previous closing price.