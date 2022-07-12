/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

North Sea buyout standoff between Serica and Kistos

Each company is trying to buy the other out – heard of a merger?
North Sea buyout standoff between Serica and Kistos
July 12, 2022
  • Serica Energy and Kistos are trying to take each other over
  • Kistos has gone public in order to pitch to Serica shareholders

Two North Sea oil and gas companies are trading takeover offers. Kistos (KIST), a new company that only listed last year, revealed on 12 July that it had offered the Serica Energy (SQZ) board 246p a share in cash and 0.2932 new Kistos shares, a premium of 25 per cent on the previous day's closing price of 305p. Serica’s offer for Kistos – made on 1 July – was a combined cash and share deal worth 483p a share, a 4 per cent premium on the previous closing price. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data