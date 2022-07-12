North Sea buyout standoff between Serica and Kistos

Serica Energy and Kistos are trying to take each other over

Kistos has gone public in order to pitch to Serica shareholders

Two North Sea oil and gas companies are trading takeover offers. Kistos (KIST), a new company that only listed last year, revealed on 12 July that it had offered the Serica Energy (SQZ) board 246p a share in cash and 0.2932 new Kistos shares, a premium of 25 per cent on the previous day's closing price of 305p. Serica’s offer for Kistos – made on 1 July – was a combined cash and share deal worth 483p a share, a 4 per cent premium on the previous closing price.