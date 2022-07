Royal Mail is losing £1mn per day Parcel and letter volumes are falling

Royal Mail’s (RMG) latest trading update is a litany of woes. Divisional revenue is down by 11.5 per cent, its cost saving plan has stalled, it is losing £1mn a day, retail trends are weakening, and parcel and letter volumes are still in decline. As such, it has reported an adjusted operating loss of £92mn for the first quarter.