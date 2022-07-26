/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Sabre broken by inflation

The motor insurance sector finds itself caught out by rising inflation and Sabre hasn’t escaped
Sabre broken by inflation
July 26, 2022
  • Inflation races ahead of premium levels
  • Forecasts better times in 2023

Motor vehicle insurance specialist Sabre Insurance (SBRE) did a decent of 'kitchen-sinking' most of the bad news on inflation prior to its half-year results – Sabre had already revealed that its inflation assumptions for this year were out of sync by some order of magnitude – that left the field clear for the market to jump on any shred of good news to bid up the price of the shares. And Lo, it was so, with the company predicting a rapid return to profitability next year, with the effects of inflation limited to 2022. This prompted a more than 7 per cent share price rally on the day.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data