Sabre broken by inflation

Inflation races ahead of premium levels

Forecasts better times in 2023

Motor vehicle insurance specialist Sabre Insurance (SBRE) did a decent of 'kitchen-sinking' most of the bad news on inflation prior to its half-year results – Sabre had already revealed that its inflation assumptions for this year were out of sync by some order of magnitude – that left the field clear for the market to jump on any shred of good news to bid up the price of the shares. And Lo, it was so, with the company predicting a rapid return to profitability next year, with the effects of inflation limited to 2022. This prompted a more than 7 per cent share price rally on the day.