Efficient cost pass-through to customers

Sales volumes will come under further pressure

Remember the days when the primary aim of companies was to turn a profit? On 20 July, US activist investor Nelson Peltz joined the board of Unilever (ULVR) after he acquired a minor stake in the consumer goods giant. Peltz, the founder of Trian Fund Management, has garnered a reputation for acquiring interests in underperforming businesses and then driving efficiencies with a view to boosting earnings.