Luckless Barclay’s takes regulatory hit

A certain inability to count leaves Barclay’s with a big litigation bill
July 28, 2022
  • Litigation woes hit profits
  • Underlying business in decent shape

It was very much a case of looking on the bright side of life for Barclay’s Bank (BARC), as the over-issuance of tradeable securities in the US continues to dent its already battered reputation, as well as profits, with the half drawing to a sombre close for the hybrid investment bank/mortgage player. The scandal, which appears to have been a straightforward clerical error, knocked about £600mn of attributable profit from the first-half results, with the group's litigation costs alone now a cool £400mn.  

