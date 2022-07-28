Luckless Barclay’s takes regulatory hit

Litigation woes hit profits

Underlying business in decent shape

It was very much a case of looking on the bright side of life for Barclay’s Bank (BARC), as the over-issuance of tradeable securities in the US continues to dent its already battered reputation, as well as profits, with the half drawing to a sombre close for the hybrid investment bank/mortgage player. The scandal, which appears to have been a straightforward clerical error, knocked about £600mn of attributable profit from the first-half results, with the group's litigation costs alone now a cool £400mn.