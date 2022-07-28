/
‘Owt for Nowt’ at Lancashire

Lancashire insurance can’t shake off the uncertainty over potential airline losses
July 28, 2022
  • Lancashire all out on aero claims
  • Has to wait for law suits to be settled 

Lancashire (LRE) benefited in the first half from a record small number of natural catastrophes during the early part of the year as winter storms passed benignly across the company’s immediate horizon. However, Lancashire’s problems are largely man-made, as insurers grapple with how much the aircraft currently held hostage in Russia are going to cost the industry once lessors start writing the assets off. Unfortunately, this is the main question weighing on the company’s shares.

