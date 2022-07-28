Relx leaves print past behind

Digital demand offsets print decline Events business bounces back

Earlier this week, news publisher Reach (RCH) detailed its difficult move from print to digital media. Paper is proving expensive, demand for physical newspapers is dwindling, but digital content is tricky to monetise. Such a transition is not impossible, however, and the group could look to Relx (REL) for some inspiration.

Relx started life in publishing and media, but its print division now generates just 10 per cent of group revenue. Digital products have become the focus, with Relx providing data analytics and decision tools for different professions. Growth has been strong across the board, with total revenue growing by 17 per cent in the six months to 30 June.