/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Flat is good at St James’s Place

St James’s results emphasised that advisor businesses have the edge over pure asset managers
Flat is good at St James’s Place
July 29, 2022
  • Solid retention rate
  • Inflationary cost pressures

The combined adviser, fund manager, life insurance business model pioneered by St James’s place (STJ) makes accurate reading of the company’s balance sheet exceptionally difficult. That quirk also affects the reported IFRS profit, which was adversely affected by valuation changes related to its life business. Once this impact is stripped out, the company posted a decent pre-tax profit of £262mn, more than double last year. In short, a combination of customer loyalty and high fees is keeping St James’s Place in the game this year.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data