Flat is good at St James’s Place

Solid retention rate

Inflationary cost pressures

The combined adviser, fund manager, life insurance business model pioneered by St James’s place (STJ) makes accurate reading of the company’s balance sheet exceptionally difficult. That quirk also affects the reported IFRS profit, which was adversely affected by valuation changes related to its life business. Once this impact is stripped out, the company posted a decent pre-tax profit of £262mn, more than double last year. In short, a combination of customer loyalty and high fees is keeping St James’s Place in the game this year.