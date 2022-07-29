/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Rathbones still resilient

Markets have been as difficult for Rathbones as any other fund manager, but so far it has weathered the worst of it
Rathbones still resilient
July 29, 2022
  • Rathbones escapes worst of the rout
  • Costs pushing margins 

Rathbones (RAT) reported figures were generally well received in the eyes of the market: of all the asset and wealth mangers, its shares have fallen the least over the past 12 months. Part of that defensiveness was down to assumptions that a specialist wealth manager like Rathbones would become a takeover for a larger bank. In the event, a takeover did not materialise, but the company’s operational performance has been enough to support the share price through the worst of the market rout for the sector.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data