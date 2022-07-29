Rathbones still resilient

Rathbones escapes worst of the rout

Costs pushing margins

Rathbones (RAT) reported figures were generally well received in the eyes of the market: of all the asset and wealth mangers, its shares have fallen the least over the past 12 months. Part of that defensiveness was down to assumptions that a specialist wealth manager like Rathbones would become a takeover for a larger bank. In the event, a takeover did not materialise, but the company’s operational performance has been enough to support the share price through the worst of the market rout for the sector.