Pearson exits the pandemic in better shape

Pearson+ subscriptions on the rise

Progress on operating costs

You would think that a company like Pearson (PSON), a provider of online educational services, would have enjoyed a good pandemic due to the spread of remote learning. But Covid-19 had both positive and negative impacts. In 2020, the company’s ‘virtual schools’ revenue increased by 29 per cent to £413mn courtesy of the virus, yet business areas such as global assessment suffered due to school closures and the postponement of examinations.