Getting back to basics

This is the time of the year when market activity is deemed to grind to a halt. But it might be more accurate to say 'out of sight, out of mind' – August is often when day-to-day events are ignored in favour of some much-needed downtime.

Those taking a break will certainly feel a little happier than they did this time a month ago, because July brought a welcome respite from 2022's difficult markets: it was the best month for the S&P 500 since late 2020. If you believe the numerology, that was to be expected: since 1928, the average return for the US index in July is 0.3 percentage points above that of any other month, according to Yardeni Research. The approaching holidays make for something of a caution-to-the-wind mindset.

That desire to down tools also extends to companies themselves. Our companies pages this week contain some 63 interim or full-year results. There are similar bunchings in March and September, but the urge to clear the decks prior to an August getaway always tends to produce the most voluminous group of figures.