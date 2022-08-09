Abrdn still cloudy

Expects ii to deliver earnings boost

Market turmoil makes predictions impossible

Abrdn’s (ABDN) half-year results presented investors with all the woes and problems of being a large, listed asset manager, but notably few solutions as to how to turn around its chronic underperformance. Apart from wretched market conditions affecting its investment performance, Abrdn is flummoxed by the simplest of business problems – when revenues fall, so do profits. The complicating factor for a large asset manager is that revenues are linked to asset flows, and it is impossible to accurately predict how these might pan out.