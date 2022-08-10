Aviva ready for new buybacks

Cash generation nears £800mn

Dividend guidance confirmed through to 2023

Aviva (AV.) seems to be going to great lengths to placate its shareholders, particularly its Sweden-based activist Cevian, by promising a new round of share buybacks after completing the £4.75bn giveaway in the aftermath of a long series of disposals under chief executive Amanda Blanc’s leadership. In contrast to the last share buyback being funded by the fire sale of most of its non-UK assets, the next round of buybacks – the exact amount of which will be clarified at the full-year results – will be funded by Aviva’s own organic cash generation.