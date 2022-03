Almost satisfies its activist investor

Plans huge hike to the dividend

The pressure was always going to be on management at Aviva (AV.) to come up with a sure-footed way of rewarding shareholders after a raft of disposals completed during the year left the company with a significant cash bounty. With activist investor Cevian Capital glowering in the corner, Aviva’s management had to grab control of the agenda with some eye-catching initiatives, and they did not disappoint.