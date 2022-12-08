Numis in the doldrums

IPOs dry up

Operational gearing in reverse

It is hard to think that it was just a year ago when investment banks were furiously ratcheting up bonuses to attract the mergers & acquisitions talent that was serving the biggest boom in London IPOs in a generation. The post-pandemic opening caused a deal rush more energising than many City staff had ever seen. The contrast to now could not be starker as frozen equity capital markets touch decade-long lows. That leaves the likes of mid-rank investment house Numis (NUM) with a considerable headache as to its immediate direction as management tries to find something for its dealmakers to do.