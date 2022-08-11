/
Antofagasta reels from copper price and production drop

The miner remains ahead of broker forecasts despite drought and processing issues hitting copper output, but the 2021 outperformance has cast a long shadow
August 11, 2022
  • Margins down as copper price falls and costs go up 
  • Half-year dividend down by over half on last year

It’s a sea of red for copper miner Antofagasta (ANTO) in the first half. And not the metal itself, but its year-on-year performances. This was not a surprise, given the pullback in the copper price and lower production, but the declines are still striking: Ebitda fell by almost half to $1.2bn (£1bn), while the margin tumbled a whole 16.6 percentage points, to 49 per cent, as the net cash cost surged 60 per cent compared with a year ago, to $1.82 per pound (lb). 

