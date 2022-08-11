Empresaria bucks recruitment trend

Revenue flat

Uncertain future for labour market

Recruitment agencies are slippery businesses to analyse. Many of the biggest listed recruiters have been making record profits after a difficult lockdown, and are still upbeat about the months ahead. However, recession fears are weighing heavily on their shares. What happens to the job market over the next few months will be key.

In many ways, Empresaria Group (EMR) is more straightforward. The company, which recruits across a variety of sectors and 19 countries, has not experienced a strong Covid bounceback. In contrast to larger peers such as Robert Walters (RWA) and Pagegroup (PAGE), its revenue remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels, and 2022’s profits have yet to overtake 2019’s, despite climbing year-on-year.