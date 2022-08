Tight market in titanium feedstocks

Higher finished inventory by period-end

Despite rising production, the global market in titanium feedstocks tightened in the early part of 2022 as inventories in the global supply chain were drawn down. Consequently, Kenmare Resources (KMR) was able to increase prices over the first and second quarters, achieving a record average received price of $429 (£352) per tonne which bolstered revenues even as production and processing declined.