Lookers beats the national average on EV sales

EV sales up by more than the national average

Margins up on new vehicle sales

Lookers (LOOK) turned in a solid if unspectacular half-year performance even though trading has been hampered by inflationary pressure and vehicle supply disruption. However, everything is relative. Readers will recall that the auto dealer’s full-year figures for 2019 were the subject of an investigation by Grant Thornton, which shed light on significant accounting errors. Profits had been overstated by £25.5mn over several years and the group was forced to beef up its governance, compliance, and risk management controls. All this took place against the backdrop of the initial Covid-19 lockdowns, so it’s fair to say that management has been doing its share of fire fighting over the past couple of years.