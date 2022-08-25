South32 boosts shareholder returns on positive pricing

Increased exposure to 'transition' metals

It’s been seven years since South32 (S32) was spun-out of BHP Billiton, a move which didn’t receive universal approval at the time. The reason behind the original BHP Billiton merger was that it would create an entity with a portfolio of assets which could enable it to ride out the cyclical downturns in the industry. But bosses eventually came to the conclusion that BHP would be better served concentrating on iron ore, copper, and metallurgical coal production. South32 had to make do with less profitable lines like thermal coal, aluminium, and zinc.