Destocking causing issues

Two acquisitions in the half

Luceco (LUCE) is both a beneficiary and a victim of the pandemic. Booming home improvement demand boosted sales (and the share price) during lockdown. But now the wiring and LED lighting supplier faces a post-pandemic drop in demand for DIY products and is dealing with the destocking of supply chains – management expects this “significant but temporary headwind” to run until early next year.