Redrow stays confident in cooling market

The housebuilder brushes aside concerns about a housing downturn, inflation and cladding costs
September 14, 2022
  • Cladding bill wipes 40 per cent off profits
  • House prices forecast to fall

Another housebuilder, another post-Grenfell cladding bill. Much like its competitors, Redrow’s (RDW) most recent results – for the year to 3 July – reveal that pre-tax profits have been slashed by eye-watering costs as a result of the government’s push to make housebuilders fix fire safety issues on buildings over 11 metres tall going back three decades. And much like its competitors, Redrow’s in-house figures omit this cost to reveal “a return to the record underlying profits achieved pre-Covid”. 

