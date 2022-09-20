/
EKF Diagnostics initiates post-Covid transformation

The company is outperforming compared with pre-pandemic figures, but it must articulate a new direction.
September 20, 2022
  • Contract manufacturing and laboratory services remain a challenge
  • Expansion in life sciences could improve margins

EKF Diagnostics (EKF) – like many other biotech companies that found themselves in demand during the pandemic – is having to adjust to a post-Covid profit landscape. According to its half-year results, the company recorded a “sharp drop” in Coronavirus-related revenues in its contact manufacturing division in the second half of this year. Its pre-tax profit consequently fell by more than half year on year.

