EKF Diagnostics initiates post-Covid transformation

Contract manufacturing and laboratory services remain a challenge

Expansion in life sciences could improve margins

EKF Diagnostics (EKF) – like many other biotech companies that found themselves in demand during the pandemic – is having to adjust to a post-Covid profit landscape. According to its half-year results, the company recorded a “sharp drop” in Coronavirus-related revenues in its contact manufacturing division in the second half of this year. Its pre-tax profit consequently fell by more than half year on year.