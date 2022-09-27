Resilient half for AG Barr

Flat operating margin

Dividend boosted

AG Barr’s (BAG) defensive qualities were apparent in a half in which sales rose by almost a fifth and the dividend was hiked up by a quarter despite the challenging economic environment. Liberum analysts pointed earlier this year to the Irn-Bru maker’s “100 per cent branded portfolio, diversified channel mix and a loyal customer base”. Such attributes helped the company grow sales during the 2008 financial crisis, and are serving it well as we once again enter recessionary waters.